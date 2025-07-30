Robert Carlyle cast as Sherlock Holmes in new season of US television show Watson

CBS drama Watson has found its Sherlock Holmes, casting Glasgow actor Robert Carlyle to play the consulting detective in a recurring role for the second series.

Glasgow actor Robert Carlyle will play Sherlock Holmes in season two of Watson, the CBS drama series in the United States. Carlyle will play the detective in a recurring guest star role opposite Morris Chestnut, who plays Doctor John Watson. Other cast members for Season two include Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Randall Park previously appeared in the series as Holmes and Watson’s arch-nemesis, Professor James Moriarty.

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of ‘Watson’ in Season 2,” Craig Sweeny, executive producer and showrunner said in a statement. “The man has played iconic roles in projects like ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and ’28 Weeks Later; … and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes. When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past — and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

“Watson” is a medical drama with an investigative twist starring Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, in a modern-era take on the classic characters following as the investigator goes from solving crimes to cracking medical mysteries. After defeating Moriarty in Season one, they are staying focused on investigating and treating the world’s most rare diseases for the patients in their clinic.

Talking about season two, Sweeny said: "We're going to focus more on the medical cases. There's going to be more humor and wit. Season one was a very challenging season, primarily because it was dealing with the effects of James Moriarty, who was the villain in the show. Watson was on [medication] and [Moriarty] was messing with his prescriptions. Now that's behind him, he's going to have a little bit more fun and be a little bit more loose. But overall… we're going to focus really on the very unique medical cases."

Watson ended Season one as one of the top-rated shows on broadcast TV in the United States, averaging more than 10 million multiplatform viewers after 35 days. Watson will return for Season two on Monday 13 October on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

Carlyle is now the second Trainspotting actor to portray Holmes on CBS in recent years, after Johnny Lee Miller played the character for seven seasons of Elementary.

Carlyle will also be seen as Jack Ruby in Roland Joffe’s JFK thriller, November 1963, opposite John Travolta, Mandy Patinkin and Dermot Mulroney. He stars in Jack Thorne’s Netflix series Toxic Town in the leading role. He can be seen on Season three of Cobra for Sky TV, FX’s Full Monty series and independent film The Performance.

He starred in seven seasons of the hit ABC television series Once Upon a Time. Other credits include The Full Monty, The World Is Not Enough, 28 Weeks Later, Trainspotting, Angela’s Ashes and The Beach.