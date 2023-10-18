Schools off: Schools in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire & Inverclyde vote to strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UNISON has today (Wednesday, October 18) served notice of further strikes in its dispute over local government pay at Glasgow City, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire and Inverclyde councils.

Staff working in schools, and early years establishments linked to schools, within the four local authorities will walk out on Wednesday November 1. This is the first part of a rolling programme of action that will take place over the forthcoming weeks, with further strike dates and other councils being announced in due course, says UNISON.The move comes after workers represented by the union voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer.

More than 21,000 people took three days of strike action in September, resulting in the closure of 75% of Scotland’s schools.UNISON Scotland head of local government

Johanna Baxter said: “The strength of feeling amongst UNISON school staff, who voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer, is clear for all to see. Both in terms of ballot votes and the number of people on picket lines across Scotland.

“We’ve also seen a surge in UNISON membership. That’s a testament to the strength of local government workers’ resolve to continue their fight for fair pay.“The union is committed to resolving this dispute as soon as possible.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government are urged to get back round the negotiating table to explore every avenue to reach a settlement and avoid further disruption for parents and students.”

School support workers, who are members of Unison, on the picket line at Portobello High School in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

UNISON Scotland chair of the local government committee Mark Ferguson said: “No one takes the decision to strike lightly. I’m a parent myself, so I understand the disruption strikes cause. But if wages don’t rise, school staff will leave for other jobs beyond education that pay significantly more.

“That would be a disaster and would help no one.