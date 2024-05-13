Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Government have re-opened the LEZ Support fund for the fifth year in a row

The Scottish Government is providing £5 million to re-open the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) Support Fund for 2024-25. For the fifth year in a row, the popular fund continues to offer cash incentives and Travel Better credits, if non-compliant vehicles are removed from Scotland’s roads.

Delivered through Energy Saving Trust, this programme is means-tested and offers help to those most affected by the introduction of LEZs. It provides people and micro-businesses with financial support to travel more sustainably and meet the established air quality standards which will improve air quality and protect public health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Low Emission Zone Support Fund provides households and smaller businesses with a grant of £2000 to incentivise disposal of a non-LEZ standard vehicle. It also offers up to a further £1000 in mobility grants or Travel Better credits to purchase a bike, e-bike or public transport vouchers.

£2 million of the overall package will enable the retrofitting of light goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and taxis through the LEZ Retrofitting Fund for microbusinesses. Collectively, these two funding steams represent the Low Emission Zone Support Fund – and both are delivered through Energy Saving Trust.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said:"I’m pleased to open the Low Emission Zone Support Fund for its fifth round of support. LEZs are a vital public health measure and by providing financial assistance to people and businesses that need it most, we’re ensuring that the transition to wider LEZ enforcement happens in a fair way.

“Since 2019, the Scottish Government has provided over £13 million through the Low Emission Zone Support Fund. Over 4000 non-compliant vehicles have been disposed of or retrofitted with cleaner technology. This number includes support for taxi drivers, with over 450 taxis being retrofitted with the help of grant funding since 2019. At the same time we are encouraging a shift towards sustainable transport options. I’m pleased that the fund has enabled the purchase of over 2000 bikes, e-bikes or cargo bikes for homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wider enforcement of Low Emission Zones are already underway in Glasgow, with Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh enforcement commencing in the coming weeks. Whether you live, work in, or visit Scotland’s biggest cities – please think about how LEZs might affect you and visit www.lowemissionzones.scot for the latest information.