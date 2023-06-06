Here’s the school rankings in Renfrewshire according to Higher attainment results from the Scottish Government

These are the best performing state high schools in Renfrewshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Inverclyde this year in terms of academic attainment was Gryffe High School in the village of Houston - which was ranked in the top 50 high schools in Scotland as the 13th highest achieving school.

Just 1 of 11 schools (9%) appeared in the top 50 - while none appeared in the bottom 50 - out of the 340 high schools in Scotland with attainment results avaliable.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

This should serve as an insight to the school system in Renfrewshire, and provide parents and students into the performance of their school.

1 . Gryffe High School, Houston At Gryffe High School, in Renfrewshire, 67 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022. It’s ranked #1 in Renfrewshire and #13 in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Park Mains High School, Erskine Park Mains High School is ranked #2 in Renfrewshire and #64 in Scotland. 49% of school leavers left with 5 Highers or more

3 . Castlehead High School, Paisley 45% of leavers left with 5 Highers or more. It’s ranked #90 in Scotland and #3 in Renfrewshire.

4 . Renfrew High School, Renfrew 41% of leavers left with 5 or more Highers. Ranked #121 in Scotland and #4 in Renfrewshire.