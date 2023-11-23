Second major bank to close on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street

Royal Bank of Scotland on Sauchiehall Street is to close on November, 19 2024

Royal Bank of Scotland on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and West Nile Street is set to close its doors in late 2024.

Last month, it was announced that Halifax which is a few blocks up from the RBS branch is also to close on the busy Glasgow shopping street in February 2024.

Customers who use the branch in Glasgow's city centre were met with a sign which informed them of the closure with the closest branch for in person banking being found on Gordon Street at the Royal Bank of Scotland Glasgow City premises.