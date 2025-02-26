Shopping in Glasgow: 7 new shops that have recently opened or coming soon to Glasgow city centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST

These are the newest shops that have recently opened or about to open in Glasgow city centre.

2025 is set to be a busy year for shopping in Glasgow as several major retailers are to open new premises in the city centre in the coming months.

We have compiled a list of shops that have recently opened their doors in the city centre or are coming soon to the high street such as some major fashion retailers including Mango and Japanese clothing brand UNIQLO.

The city centre isn’t the only part of the city that will welcome new shops this year as Silverburn Shopping Centre are to welcome eight new stores including Pull&Bear, Bershka and Harrods luxury beauty concept, H Beauty.

Here are some of the new stores coming to Glasgow city centre this year.

JD will open a brand new massive store on Buchanan Street this year. Signs have appeared outside the old Paperchase and Gap store on the busy Glasgow city centre street next door to H&M for a new JD megastore. Plans were first submitted to Glasgow City Council back in 2022 to occupy the two retail units next to Buchanan Street Subway station.

A new store specialising in Scottish gifts is set to open in Glasgow’s Princes Square in the coming months. Knock Nook are to open their first store in Glasgow city centre with signs appearing for the store in a unit in Princes Square on Buchanan Street.

French cosmetics giant NARS opened their exciting new store in Glasgow on Buchanan Street in February.

Work will begin on Glasgow's flagship UNIQLO store next week. Major global fashion brand UNIQLO has chosen Glasgow as the location for its second Scottish store with plans to open a further eight stores in its latest expansion in Europe. Plans have been approved for the signage outside the 22,500 square foot store in the St Enoch Centre on Argyle Street, close to H&M and Superdry stores.

