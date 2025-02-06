Shopping in Glasgow: Scottish gift retailer to open new store inside Princes Square in Glasgow city centre
A new store specialising in Scottish gifts is set to open in Glasgow’s Princes Square in the coming months.
Knock Nook are to open their first store in Glasgow city centre with signs appearing for the store in a unit in Princes Square on Buchanan Street.
The signage on the new store's window inside Princes Square reads: "Knock Nook, Scottish leading gift shop coming soon.
"From local roots to global reach."
This is not the only new opening which has been announced in Glasgow in recent days as JD Sports are to open a new megastore up the road from Princes Square on Buchanan Street in the spring.
A date for the new store is yet to be confirmed, but as always we will keep you updated with the newest openings in and around Glasgow.