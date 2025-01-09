Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverburn had a memorable 2024 as they announced a record-breaking year

Silverburn, Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination, has announced a record-breaking year, surpassing its previous record year in 2023 by 42,000 visitors. In total, the centre welcomed 15.2 million visitors in 2024, marking a 2.4% increase in foot traffic in December alone.

This growth comes as Silverburn confirms the signing of several new retail and leisure brands, set to occupy over 100,000 sq. ft. of space in 2025 – for context the average UK football pitch is around 77,000 sq. ft. These additions are expected to further bolster the centre's appeal and attract even more guests over the coming year.

Sales at Silverburn have seen a significant increase compared to last year, with top-performing categories including health and beauty, sports fashion, as well as restaurants and travel. Popular brands over the Christmas period included Zara, JD Sports, The White Company, and Rituals while Wagamama and Nando's also proved especially attractive to guests.

Christmas spending was well-distributed over November and December and gift card sales grew by nine per cent year-on-year. Silverburn recorded its second busiest day ever on December 23rd, welcoming over 89,000 guests on that day alone.

Looking ahead to 2025, Silverburn is primed for further growth and success. Brands such as H Beauty, King Pins, Black Sheep, Jack & Jones and Hotel Chocolat are all due to open new spaces, with existing store Zara taking a much larger unit to meet shopper demand.

These new additions are part of Silverburn’s ongoing strategy to diversify its offering, meet customer demand and cement its position as a top UK destination for both shopping and leisure.

David Pierotti, General Manager for Silverburn, said: “Our remarkable footfall and sales’ numbers are testament to the attractiveness of Silverburn and its ability to evolve with our guests' changing needs. Our performance reflects not only our dedication to offering a premium shopping and leisure experience but also the ongoing loyalty of our customers.

"2025 promises to be another exciting year as we continue to innovate and deliver a best-in-class experience. Silverburn is more relevant than ever to a diverse customer base, and we are confident that our continued focus on creating a top-tier retail environment will ensure our long-term success."