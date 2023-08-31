The 1975 have announced a new leg of their Europe tour - set to kick off in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro

The newly announced dates, including a show at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow on Friday February 9, represent the band’s biggest ever shows in Europe and will be the final shows of the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ campaign.

Tickets for the UK and Europe tour will be available via Exclusive Fan Presale on Wednesday September 6 at 10am local time, with tickets then on general sale on Friday September 8 at 10am local time. You can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale HERE.

The 1975’s new ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour will see the band play arenas across North America and Canada throughout the Autumn, including sold out shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and, for the first time ever, two back-back sold out nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before arriving in the UK and Europe for these newly announced shows in 2024.

The band’s previous ‘At Their Very Best’ tour took in arenas across USA, Canada, UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia across the last nine months with an impressive 500k+ tickets sold.

Between the impressive staging, high concept performance art and surprise appearances from friends, the tour has been lauded as a band truly in their prime; a claim backed up by the plethora of five-star reviews from critics. The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ will set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production.

The 1975 also recently announced a number of new limited edition formats of their debut album ‘The 1975’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the record. This includes a 4LP deluxe vinyl release containing 'The 1975' plus ‘Facedown' EP, ‘Sex' EP, 'Music For Cars' EP & ‘IV’ EP, plus a solid white vinyl release in gatefold sleeve, a limited edition white cassette and 2CD set containing the album plus live recording of 'The 1975' played in full live at Gorilla, Manchester earlier this year.

New and classic era merchandise will also be available from The 1975’s webstore - available from tomorrow (Friday September 1), the original release date for the album back in 2013.

Over the last decade, The 1975 have firmly established themselves the defining band of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, passionate fanbase and unique sonic approach.

Released last October, the band’s fifth studio album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ was met with lavish praise, with The FACE labeling it “an album of massive tunes, pristine production and sincere romanticism” and Rolling Stone vowing the album saw the band “reassert themselves at the forefront of 2020s pop-rock”. It outsold the rest of the Top 5 combined to land the band their fifth Official UK Number 1 album in a row. The band were also crowned ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’ at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK & Europe 2024 Tour Dates: