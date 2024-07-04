Smalltown Boy: New exhibition to open in Glasgow's SWG3 celebrating Bronski Beat's queer anthem
SWG3 is thrilled to announce the opening of the "Smalltown Boy'' exhibition running from August 23 to September 20, 2024.
The exhibition is a heartfelt celebration of the historic queer anthem "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat. The opening of the exhibition is accompanied by a launch party in SWG3’s upstairs Warehouse space featuring DJs Jonbers Blonde (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Boy Shorts, Bonzai Bonner, Josh Caffe and Bosco, inviting the community to come together in love, acceptance, and celebration.
Against the backdrop of Thatcherism and a conservative government, "Smalltown Boy" chronicles the journey of a queer individual forced to leave their hometown due to prejudice and discrimination.
Through a diverse range of artistic mediums, including photography, painting and sculpture, this exhibition presents a show of freedom and acceptance. Rather than offering a conventional account of queer art, "Smalltown Boy" adopts a personal and emotive approach. It invites viewers to reflect on the narrative of a smalltown boy navigating the complexities of identity and belonging in a hostile environment.
Joe Henry, the artist and curator behind the exhibition, shares his enthusiasm for the project: “We have been developing this show for two years. It's a celebration of an iconic queer song, which is known by many as the gay national anthem.
“I'm excited to work with some of my favourite artists and celebrate everything that this song stands for: finding love, community, and acceptance somewhere else. The exhibition and launch party will resonate with all of the queer community. Feel free to come and enjoy the night with us.”
The exhibition not only pays tribute to the song's powerful message but also acknowledges the journey of its creator, Jimmy Somerville.
Nick Stewart, DJ (Bosco) and promoter, reflects on the song's significance and its impact on Glasgow's cultural landscape: “I used to stay upstairs from Jimmy’s Mum in the 90’s and I’ve always felt he never got the recognition and respect he deserved from his home city.
“The song ‘Smalltown Boy’ is about leaving his hometown of Glasgow to go to London in search of acceptance. Glasgow has changed beyond recognition thankfully and I’m immensely proud of being involved in the event which hopefully shows how much his home city of Glasgow loves him.”
"Smalltown Boy" remains a poignant reminder of the search for acceptance and the strength found in community. The exhibition will feature works from various artists, each offering their unique interpretation of the song's themes. The accompanying opening event promises to be an unforgettable night, filled with music, dance, and a celebration of identity and unity.”
Artists include:
- Csian Canave
- Barney Ashton Bullock
- James Horan
- Steve Rapport
- Charles Jeffrey
The opening evening of the exhibition in SWG3’s Zinc Bar on Friday 23rd August runs from 6pm - 9pm and is open to all with the launch party running from 9pm - 3am in SWG3’s Warehouse space with tickets available for purchase here.
