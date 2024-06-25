There’s no other city like Glasgow. We’re the best folks, it must be said - but what makes Glasgow so great?
We boast a rich, multi-cultural heritage and an incredibly varied history that encompassed religion, trade, and industry - many of the artefacts we have from these times are what makes the city so unique.
There’s no shortage of things going on in Glasgow - it’s very busy, we’re always creating new experiences that you can’t see anywhere else - like the Wonka Chocolate Experience for example.
Whether you want to take a step back in time in Garnethill or discover forgotten parts of the city, this guide will let you see a different side to Glasgow that you won’t be able to see anywhere else.
1. The bones of St Valentine
In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church. | Supplied
2. Visit the Glasgow-Russian Kinetic Theatre
Barely anyone will tell you about Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre, imported all the way from Russia - the current owner-operator has been running his family business most of his life. The shows are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else, and it’s criminally under-appreciated. | Contributed
3. Fossil Grove
Fossil Grove can be found within Glasgow’s Victoria Park with eleven fossil tree stumps from the Carboniferous Period which are believed to be 330 million years old. | Fossil Grove Glasgow
4. Templeton’s Carpet Factory (1892)
Templeton’s Carpet Factory (or Templeton on the Green as it is now known) was a purpose-built carpet factory which looks incredibly different to the industrial estate carpet factory’s we have today.It was meant to display opulence, which was a tricky thing to get right in reserved Victorian Society who preferred the imposing majesty of Gothic Revival architecture. After repeated design proposals had been rejected by the Glasgow Corporation, Templeton hired the famous architect William Leiper to produce a design that would be so grand it could not possibly be rejected, so William Leiper modelled the building on the Doge’s Palace in Venice, which was constructed in the alternative Venetian Gothic style. | Contributed
