Sounds of the summer: 22 definitive ‘taps aff’ anthems from Glasgow

From Primal Scream to The Supernaturals - 22 definitive summer songs from bands in and around Glasgow

Having already looked at some of the most definitive albums and songs which have came out of Glasgow, we’ve came up with a conclusive playlist of summer tunes.

Some of these songs are the perfect way to get the party started on a sunny day, whether you are having a few friends around for a barbeque or are heading out for a few jars at a beer garden.

Take a look at the 22 tunes which we’ve picked out from in and around Glasgow.

1 . Movin’ on Up - Primal Scream Movin’ on Up was the first track on Primal Scream’s landmark Screamadelica album which was released in 1991.

2 . Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand Take Me Out was recorded a year after the band first met in Glasgow. It was the second single released from their self-titled studio album which was released in 2004.

3 . Another Sunny Day - Belle and Sebastian The track was included on Belle and Sebastian’s seventh studio album The Life Pursuit which was released in 2006. Photo: Anna Crolla

4 . Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis Chelsea Dagger still remains a popular song today with a number of football teams having adopted the tune. It was released as the second single from their debut album Costello Music which was released in 2006.

Next Page Page 1 of 6