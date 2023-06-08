Sounds of the summer: 22 definitive ‘taps aff’ anthems from Glasgow
From Primal Scream to The Supernaturals - 22 definitive summer songs from bands in and around Glasgow
Having already looked at some of the most definitive albums and songs which have came out of Glasgow, we’ve came up with a conclusive playlist of summer tunes.
Some of these songs are the perfect way to get the party started on a sunny day, whether you are having a few friends around for a barbeque or are heading out for a few jars at a beer garden.
Take a look at the 22 tunes which we’ve picked out from in and around Glasgow.
Page 1 of 6