Using data on finalised house price sales - we’ve calculated the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property in South Lanarkshire

Just how expensive is it to buy a property in South Lanarkshire? We have analysed all the house prices across South Lanarkshire from Strathaven North to Crosshouse and Lindsayfield to find out.

South Lanarkshire is the 19th most expensive place to live in Scotland, out of 32 council areas, with the median property price in South Lanarkshire at £156,997 based on house sales in 2022.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show. East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to move to in South Lanarkshire, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Strathaven North Strathaven North is the most expensive neighbourhood in South Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £384,995 and 69 homes sold in 2022.

2 . Thorntonhall Thorntonhall is the second most expensive neighbourhood in South Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £369,995 and 147 homes sold in 2022.

3 . Hazelbank and Kirkfieldbank Hazelbank and Kirkfieldbank is the third most expensive neighbourhood in South Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £317,000 and 72 homes sold in 2022.

4 . Chapelton, Glengavel and Sandford Chapelton, Glengavel and Sandford is the fourth most expensive area in South Lanarkshire - with a median of £285,000 and 43 homes sold in 2022.