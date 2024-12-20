The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at train stations across South Lanarkshire over 2024 - so naturally we've ranked the most busy train stations in the city.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Scotland.

We’re using the latest data from the Office for Rail and Road, released last month on November 21, it uses data gathered from station usage metrics from April 2023 to March 2024 - the latest data avaliable.

Predictably, Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverly and Queen Street station are the top stations in the country, but what about the rest of Britain? Data figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain last year, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Now in 2024, Waterloo has dropped down to fourth place, overtaken by both London Paddington in second and Tottenham Court Road in third place.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in that year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

Glasgow Central Station is the third busiest station in the United Kingdom outside of London and naturally the busiest in Scotland.

Scotland’s least used station was Kildonan up in the Highlands, with 240 entries and exits, beating out Scotscalder (with 242 entries and exits), the least used last year.

Here are the 20 busiest stations in South Lanarkshire, ranked from most to least passenger numbers in 2024 - included also are the most popular destinations and origin station from each train station.

1 . Rutherglen Rutherglen train station was the busiest train station in South Lanarkshire in 2024. It recorded 812,876 entries and exits in 2024. The most popular destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Thomas Nugent / Geograph

2 . Cambuslang Cambuslang was the second busiest train station in South Lanarkshire in 2024. It recorded 767,364 entries and exits in 2024. The most popular destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Daniel / Wikimedia Commons

3 . East Kilbride East Kilbride railway station was the third busiest train station in South Lanarkshire in 2024. It recorded 756,936 entries and exits in 2024. The most popular destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Network Rail

4 . Uddingston Uddingston railway station was the fourth busiest train station in South Lanarkshire in 2024. It recorded 701,672 entries and exits in 2024. The most popular destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Network Rail