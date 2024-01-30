Southside techno festival announces line-up for Queen's Park Spring Weekender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melting Pot and Optimo (Espacio) have announced the line-up for their Queen’s Park Spring Weekender, returning to Queen’s Park Recreation Ground on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 with unmissable live music from some of the biggest global and local artists.

Open from 2pm to 11pm, the Queen’s Park Spring Weekender offers music lovers the chance to dance the day and night away inside the event’s now iconic Big Top Tent, and will also feature some of the city’s best food trucks and multiple bars to celebrate the Bank Holiday in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for her ​​eclectic, joyous sets, American DJ The Blessed Madonna will bring an unforgettable blend of classic disco, electro, new wave, techno and house to the Big Top Tent on Saturday, showcasing a unique sound that has seen collaborations recently with diverse talents such as Dua Lipa and Fred Again, that will have fans dancing from start to finish.

Also joining the Saturday line-up is Norwegian DJ and songwriter Todd Terje, who has made his mark on the dance music circuits thanks to catchy rhythms, dubby sounds, dreamy synth layers, cinematic moods, and a playful approach that crosses the boundaries between house, funk, techno and disco. To this day, Inspector Norse stands out as a stone cold classic in the annuls of dance music

With a career spanning three decades, DJ Mag Lifetime Achievement Award winner DJ Paulette has stepped behind the decks at some of the world’s biggest clubs, playing disco, house and techno to huge crowds, and will bring that same iconic energy to Queen’s Park.

Melting Pot are joined by longtime collaborator Billy Woods of Supermax fame. Both have been selling out clubs across Glasgow extolling the virtues of true underground disco for two decades now. There are few safer pairs of hands in delivering disco to the masses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca Vasmant has had an incredible year, winner of best electronic DJ at Scottish music awards, shows on BBC 6 Music, globe trotting DJ sets along with running her record label and jazz band - definitely one to pack the Big Top Tent. Hayley Zalassi makes a Melting Pot debut, named one of DJ Mag’s Ones To Watch and regular Saturday night DJ at Sub Club, brings her undeniable stage presence and energy to Saturday’s line-up.

Sunday belongs to Optimo (Espacio) and they are proud to bring over for a UK exclusive influential art-funk ensemble and all time Optimo heroes ESG. Hailing from the Bronx, this incredibly influential No Wave band, one of the most sampled acts in music history, have been wowing crowds with an electric mix of punk, hip-hop and funk since 1978. To show in a sentence how important that band have been, they were chosen to open the Hacienda nightclub in Manchester and also play the final night at New Yorks seminal Paradise Garage.

Queen's Park Spring Weekender announced their line-up today

Hosts of Sunday’s line-up, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes of Optimo (Espacio) will take attendees on the type of genre-hopping musical journey that has cemented their position as one of the UK’s most influential DJ teams, producers and record label owners. They will play a very rare back to back DJ set with the incredible talent that is Joy Orbison. Sound system operator, dub producer and bona fide legend Aba Shanti-I will get the party going with Dub, and mystical Reggae music to get lost in.

Completing the Sunday line-up, NTS resident and member of the So Low collective, Ribeka steps behind the decks with a set of Ambient delights to create a welcoming opening to proceedings .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets for the Queen’s Park Spring Weekender go live at 11am on Thursday February 1 exclusively for those who sign up here from today (Tuesday January 30), with the wider release available from 11am on Friday 2nd February here.

Day tickets start from £35 plus booking fee, and weekend tickets are available from £65 plus booking fee.

Queen's Park Spring Weekender line-up

Saturday, May 4

The Blessed Madonna

Todd Terje

DJ Paulette

Melting Pot

Billy Woods (supermax)

Rebecca Vasmant

Hayley Zalassi

OPTIMO (ESPACIO)

Sunday, May 5