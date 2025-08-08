Filming of a “massive set piece” on Bothwell Street suggests that a previously unannounced character will feature in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Glasgow has been the subject of global attention this week as video and photographs continue to emerge from filming on Bothwell Street. A stretch of the city centre has been transformed into Lower Manhattan for a sequence that involves a car chase, Spider-Man swinging from building to building and a confrontation involving a tank and NYPD officers. An on-set prop gives a clue to the identity of the villain involved in the pursuit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of Marvel's most highly-anticipated projects. Set to come out in summer 2026, before the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday, Brand New Day will follow Peter Parker's story following the memory of his existence being wiped from everyone in the MCU, including his best friends Ned and MJ.

Holland’s previous Spider-Man films have been huge box office successes: 2017’s Homecoming grossed $880 million, followed by 2019’s Far From Home earning $1.13 billion and 2021’s No Way Home bringing in $1.9 billion globally.

Tom Holland has spoken about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, saying the production of the fourth installment will feature an “old school filmmaking style”. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

Footage from Glasgow has generated excitement from fans, particularly the practical effects approach to Spider-Man swinging from webs through the street, with a stuntman in a harness filmed in Glasgow. You can see more here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, like the other Tom Holland era movies before it, will feature appearances from other MCU characters. We know that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be making an appearance, along with Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is also confirmed to appear in the movie, though her character has not been revealed yet - speculation suggests she may play a version of Gwen Stacy. Potential spoilers ahead.

Walking through the set on one of Glasgow’s streets that resembles a New York Avenue, there was an array of street furniture that completed the look of Franklin Street in Manhattan, with some of the shop fronts given added elements and an abundance of American flags, hot dog stands, a taco truck and other vehicles. The tank vehicle that had featured prominently in footage of the car chase was being adjusted and fitted with parts. Further along, my wee boy spotted a flatbed trailer that had a mock-up of the top half of the tank. In front of it was another film prop that was covered. The outline looked like the head of an animal.

When filming resumed there was a section where the tank is being pursued by another custom made vehicle. It had the same shaped prop at the front of it. It was the shape of a rhino’s head. The Brand New Day era of Spider-Man comics launched over 17 years ago, part of a reset of the story establishing a new status quo where the world has forgotten Spider-Man's secret identity. Peter has to juggle his job as a freelance photographer with his responsibilities as Spider-Man.

In April this year, there was a soft reboot of the long-running series with the release of comic book Amazing Spider-Man #1. The first major action sequence is dramatic, as The Rhino attacks, and Spider-Man fights him, but in the process, the Rhino has a heart attack, and Spider-Man has to save him. Rhino has been a featured character in previous Brand New Day story arcs.

The story of Amazing Spider-Man #1 establishes several new challenges for Spider-Man and may influence the plot for Brand New Day. The comic book reveals a supervillain havs boosted Rhino’s powers, making him more aggressive and irrational in the process. He will be the first of many villains to receive these upgrades testing Spider-Man to the limit.

“I spend a lot of time thinking about what I love about Spider-Man and his cast,” comic book writer Joe Kelly said in an interview with Polygon . “What stories resonated with me at different times of my life, and how I can synthesise all of that into something that works with what came before but breaks new ground. I feel a drive to take bold, unexpected swings in order to see how Spider-Man deals with Marvel-sized curve balls. Pressure makes diamonds.”

Filming continues in Glasgow after being extended for a further 11 days. We will find out if The Rhino is among the cast of characters to feature when the film, complete with Glasgow landmarks, is released on 31 July, 2026.