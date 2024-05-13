Student accomodation plans announced for vacant site in Anderston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for the Lancefield Quay site in Anderston have been announced

Plans for a new mixed-use development along Glasgow’s riverside have been announced.

Property investment and development company TT Group have outlined their intentions to bring forward plans for a high-rise mixed-use development that will deliver new homes, on Elliot Street at Lancefield Quay.

The site is currently home to a vacant data centre building, and the plans are designed to complement the ongoing wider regeneration of the wider River Clyde waterfront area.

A range of accommodation types could be delivered on the site as part of the plans, including Build-to-Rent, private sale, Co-Living and student accommodation.

Flexible commercial units are also proposed to serve the new and growing community, as well as complementary landscaping and car parking for residents.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to Glasgow City Council, kickstarting the 12-week minimum pre-application statutory consultation period. The first of two consultation events will take place on 16 May 2024 from 3pm-7pm at The Pyramid at Anderston, 759 Argyle Street, Glasgow G3 8DS.

With flexibility for a range of residential accommodation to be delivered, the plans would complement the ongoing wider regeneration of this part of the city, offering an exciting opportunity to transform the site into an attractive residential hub, that promotes activity and reconnection with the city’s riverside.

Sam Rosenkranz from TT Group, said:“We are delighted to bring forward our plans, that will create new accommodation for hundreds of residents in the city.

“Lancefield Quay is an area undergoing significant transformative change and we hope that these plans will complement the ongoing regeneration, promoting activity and connection with this stretch of the River Clyde corridor.

“Anyone with an interest in the proposals can attend our in-person events on 16 May and 13 June, where our project team will be on hand to discuss the proposals with the local community and to answer any questions they may have.”

The new mixed-use development would be built on the site of the vacant data centre on Elliot Street