Most of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have finally released their opening times for Christmas and the New Year, as well as whether they will close their doors on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day - here’s everything you need to know for Glasgow.

It very rarely happens, but if at any time this holiday season you need to nip out for some fresh milk for Christmas morning, or some last-minute alcohol to celebrate the New Year, it’s always good to know what shops will be open and when.

Supermarkets across the UK operate at different hours over the festive season and heading into a new year, and that is definitely the case in Glasgow - so here’s a guide to what all the big supermarket chains have planned.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco

Tesco are yet to announce any opening times across the festive and New Year period.

It is generally expected that opening hours at bigger stores across the country will be extended in the build-up to Christmas.

However, it is expected they will remain closed for Christmas Day (25th) and Boxing Day (26th) but that is yet to be made oficial.

Asda

Much like its main competitor, Asda are yet to officially release their plans to open and close for Christmas and New Years.

You can probably expect extended hours in the build-up to the festive season.

Last year, most stores were open from 10am-10pm on New Years Day so there is reason to expect something similar - but it is important to mention that nothing has been made official yet.

Morrisons

Morrisons have officially confirmed an extended schedule for most of its stores ahead of the festive and New Year period - but they will vary.

From the 20-23 December, a majority will have opening hours of between 6am and midnight.

Christmas Eve will see most stores open from 6am to 6pm before two days of closures over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Stores will operate at normal hours until December 31 (7am-6pm) and New Year’s Day (9am-6pm).

Aldi

Aldi plans to open into stores from 7am until 10pm between Monday December 20 and December 23. Christmas Eve sees stores open from 7am to 6pm, allowing staff to make an earlier dart.

The chain is keeping stores closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, before opening times change to 8am until 8pm between Monday 27 December and Thursday 30 December.

For New Year’s Eve, you can visit between 8am and 6 pm on 31 December before New Year’s Day sees all stores closed.

Aldi has warned that opening times may vary by location, and shoppers should check signs at their local store.

Lidl

Lidl has advised that although times may vary by location, stores are likely to be open from 7am until 10pm until Christmas Eve, when most stores will reduce their hours to 7am to 6pm.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with stores also changing their opening times on New Year’s Eve, when most stores are open til 6pm. The shops will shut on New Year’s Day.

Sainsburys

In the build up to Christmas, Sainsbury’s will be open between 6am and 11pm across most stores with Christmas Eve seeing larger stores open between 7am until 7pm.

Most smaller stores from the chain will remain open until 9pm, with closures across the board on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Larger stores will be open for 12 hours from 7am – 7pm across New Year’s Eve, with smaller Sainsbury’s convenience stores open until 9pm, before most stores open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Day.