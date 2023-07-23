Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Viaplay pull out of Scottish football deal to spark blackout fears

Plans to transform SWG3 with new art and market spaces

Bosses of a popular West End studio warehouse are planning to expand their businesses to include outside events with new art and market spaces.

By Catherine Hunter - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 19:16 BST

SWG3 wants to use their existing yard area, at Eastvale Place, as an event space on an occasional basis to complement the wide range of activities that already take place on the complex.

Proposals also include external alterations to the existing building, car parking provision and extending the time limit for use of their yard for licensed events.

Formerly a galvanizers’ yard and a clutch of warehouses servicing the Clyde, SWG3 is now a collection of atmospheric spaces alive with art, design, music, fashion, food, shopping and nightlife – including the famous Bongo’s Bingo nights recently attended by Samuel L Jackson.

Most Popular

It is popular amongst gig lovers, clubbers, experimental arts performers and also offers fashion shows, corporate lunches and studio space.

As stated on their website, SWG3 is now looking to expand into a “major cultural destination” and tourist attraction for Scotland promoting even more artists, musicians and designers.

The vow to transform their “pocket of the city” into a characterful place to work, live and visit and play their part in the recovery of the city post Covid-19.

Related topics:Proposals