A shot from Tenement Trail 2016 | CAMERON BRISBANE

Tenement Trail is back for 2024 with some of the biggest and best up-coming artists from the Glasgow music scene

Celebrating the 10th edition of TENEMENT TRAIL Festival on 12th October 2024, TENEMENT TV and DF Concerts announce the SECOND wave of acts set to appear at TT24 joining headliners Declan Welsh & The Decadent West.

Newly announced artists include Abbie Gordon, Black Fondu, Dan South, Esmeralda Road, ERNIE, Fourth Daughter, Fright Years, Leisureland, Mad Ludwig, Neverfine, Overpass, Roller Disco Death Party, Scotstown Dance Band, SIN_CLAIR, The Castros, The Kites , The Violets, Vigilanti + Vlure.

These artists join the already announced: Aim For Two, Bottle Rockets, Dallas Love Field, Dutch Wine, Honey, Humour, Imogen & The Knife, Kilgour, Kuleeangee, Lacuna, Majesty Palm, Neon Waltz, Parliamo, Peach Crumb, PVC, Redolent, Slate, SLIX, The Era, The Pill, The Zebecks, TTSSFU and YESNOMAYBE.

Taking over Glasgow’s East End for 12 hours of incredible music, TENEMENT TRAIL Festival pops up every October in venues including The Barrowland Ballroom, Saint Luke’s, BAAD, Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate and McChuills. Fans can expect to uncover the best up and coming bands and artists as they ascend to the top, with TENEMENT TRAIL alumni including Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Yungblud and The Big Moon.

Headliner Declan Welsh said: “Tenement TV were the first ever people to put me on a festival line-up. They’ve been with me ever since so to headline TENEMENT TRAIL feels like a proper homecoming moment.

“Last time we headlined The Barras, the place was sold out and bouncing. There’s nothing like this city and that venue and we know we can give a set that no one else can. Excited is an understatement.”

Founder, Chae Houston said: “This is the tenth edition of TENEMENT TRAIL festival and we’re so excited to have Declan Welsh & The Decadent West on the bill. The band have been part of TTV and TT’s story for a decade and it’s exactly what this festival is all about… supporting local talent from the ground up. Their headline set is going to be one to remember!

Tickets are on sale now at www.tenementtrail.com.