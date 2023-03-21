We asked Glaswegians: What do you think of when you think of Glasgow?

From Tennent’s to the Barras: We asked Glaswegians - near and far; young and old - what they think of when they think of home

People Make Glasgow. It’s kind of our motto - and it might seem like a bit cringe-worthy marketing, but it’s true.

Whether you’re a new Glaswegian who’s only recently moved to the city, a life-long Glaswegian still living in Glasgow, or a Glaswegian living somewhere far from home. You know that Glasgow is your city.

In the interests of finding out what Glasgow thinks of when it thinks of itself, we asked all of these Glaswegians what reminds them the most of home - and we got a massive response - over 1,000 of you shared your personal reflections on the city. Thank you to all who took the time to share their experiences, memories, and anecdotes about our city.

We got some amazing responses, but we managed to whittle it down to the 19 most popular answers from amongst our readers. So without further adieu, here’s what Glaswegians think of when they think of Glasgow.

1 . Deacon Blue Deacon Blue are THE band a lot of Glaswegians think about when they think of Glasgow Photo: ssearenabelfast.com

2 . Glasgow tenements Some of Glasgow’s greatest and most recognisable iconography are the cities blonde and red sandstone tenement buildings - and it’s no surprise they come to mind when we think of Glasgow

3 . Barras Markets The Barras have been a regular staple of East End culture for over 100 years and many Glaswegians have fond memories of the markets

4 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is the 6th most popular attraction in Scotland and 27th in the UK. The free museum is a point of pride for many Glaswegians Photo: Canva/Getty Images