Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another massive week in Scottish football lies in store as Rangers continue their search for Michael Beale’s successor, while Celtic are preparing for a crunch Champions League encounter with Lazio on Wednesday night.

Steven Davis has been placed in interim charge of the Ibrox club for Thursday’s Europa League match against Aris Limassol and potentially this weekend’s league match at St Mirren. Meanwhile, the Hoops now have a commanding seven-point lead over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership following the weekend’s results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been plenty going on behind the scenes with a former Hoops star penning a new long-term deal with German giants Bayer Leverkusen, delaying a transfer windfall. Also, a recently departed Rangers youngster has been offered a trial period by an SPFL side. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, October 4:

Ex Celtic strike hero finds new club aged 35

Celtic hero Gary Hoops has finally found a new club at the age of 35 - a month after rolling back the years for the Hoops at the Masters Football tournament in Glasgow.

The former Hoops, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker returned from a spell in the United Arab Emirates over the summer and has now agreed a deal with National League side Barnet.

Named top goalscorer at the Braehead Arena tournament, Hooper declared he was not ready to hang up his boots just yet and even suggested he would be open to a return to his former club under Brendan Rodgers. Originally joining from Scunthorpe United for £2.4million in 2010, Hooper netted 82 goals in 137 appearances over a three-year spell at Parkhead before being sold to Norwich City for £5m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also proved a hit in the English Championship and has now signed up for his 13th senior club as he looks to win promotion with the Bees back into the English senior leagues.

A club statement read: “Barnet FC is delighted to announce that former Celtic and Norwich City forward Gary Hooper is set to join The Bees. The deal is subject to international clearance and more details will be announced in the coming days.”

Steven Gerrard ‘reunites’ with former Rangers sporting director

Former Rangers director of football Mark Allen has reunited with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al Etiffaq on a two-year deal. Allen, who spent two seasons at Ibrox between 2017 and 2019, was credited as being the man responsible for persuading Gerrard to become Light Blues manager, before departing for a short spell at Swansea City.

Liverpool legend Gerrard has now decided to bring Allen with him to the Middle East after the club’s ‘football technical committee’ approved the hiring of the 60-year-old Welshman eight months after he was sacked by Swansea. Allen will reportedly be involved with the club’s recruitment and development of players.

Advertisement

Advertisement