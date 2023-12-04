A Glasgow business won 'Best Visitor Attraction' while two other tourist attractions were honoured at the event

Businesses and individuals working within the tourism and events industry in Glasgow have received recognition at Scotland’s premier tourism and events awards.

There were three awards for businesses based in the city at the Scottish Thistle Awards national final, that took place at the Glasgow Hilton on Friday 1 December.

The Scottish Thistle Awards are delivered by VisitScotland with support from headline sponsor Johnstons of Elgin. The awards, which also include a media partnership with News Scotland, celebrate the very best of tourism in Scotland and the excellence, collaboration and innovation that is helping to support the responsible growth of the industry.

The World Congress of Soil Science at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) received the award for Best Business Event, sponsored by STV. Taking place every four years, the event returned to the UK in 2022 for the first time since 1935.

The World Congress of Soil Science at the Scottish Event Campus won the Thistle Award for Best Business Event.

Organised by the British Society of Soil Science, the congress brought together soil enthusiasts from around the world and set the scene for vital knowledge sharing between industry-leading academics and practitioners. Described by judges as a “benchmark for all business events,” judges praised it for its clear demonstration of content, public outreach and environmental sustainability efforts.

On receiving the award, Dawn Lauder, Head of Association Sales at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) said: “This was a highly sophisticated event that left legacies across the Scottish population, the educational and scientific community, both domestically and internationally, and brought together leaders to discuss the crucial role soil plays in the future of the planet. It also inspired people, be they local schools, international artists, or the population of Glasgow.

"The team at the British Soil Science Society along with the SEC and Glasgow Convention Bureau led the bid, and worked in collaboration to implement the event, but also created a blueprint for us, and future congresses on how to produce, measure and learn to create sustainable events.”

The Burrell Collection was named Best Visitor Attraction, sponsored by The Scottish Sun. The award celebrates the attractions that provide world class service with an authentic Scottish experience.

The Burrell Collection was named 'Best Visitor Attraction' at the Thistle Awards.

The Burrell Collection is home to the 9000-object art collection of Sir William and Constance Burrell and it reopened in March 2022 following an extensive refurbishment and redisplay.

The museum building is one of the most important twentieth-century buildings in the UK. It is home to one of Europe’s most significant holdings of Chinese art and Islamic art, as well as some of the world’s finest medieval stained glass and tapestries, paintings by Old Masters and Glasgow Boys, a significant French impressionist collection centred on the work of Degas, and the UK’s largest collection of sculpture by Rodin.

The new museum, which welcomed 600,000 visitors in the first 12 months after it reopened, provides innovative digital interpretation, new visitor facilities, as well as an award-winning shop and restaurant.

Judges commended The Burrell Collection on their commitment to the visitor experience and the thought and planning that went into re-opening the transformative project and the success that it has seen.

On receiving the award, Dr Samuel Gallacher, Keeper of the Burrell Collection said: “Glasgow’s cultural offer is second to none and this award recognises the significance of the Burrell Collection, a museum with a global reputation and appeal, as a real flagship for the city and the country.

"We are so proud of the unique experience our museum offers to visitors and how we are transforming their perceptions and expectations of what a fine and decorative arts museum can offer.”

Glasgow Science Centre received the Inclusive Tourism Award, sponsored by Historic Environment Scotland. This award celebrates a business, who has a developed an outstanding welcome for all customers, who provides accessible facilities which can enjoyed by all customers.

Glasgow Science Centre won the Thistle Award for Inclusive Tourism.

The 5-Star visitor experience is an education charity that aims to inspire and motivate people to engage with science, with income being reinvested to support the charitable purpose. Judges praised the centre for taking a “holistic approach” to providing an environment where everyone can feel included. They also praised the innovative use of technology and support for staff.

On receiving the award, Dr Stephen Breslin, Chief Executive Officer of Glasgow Science Centre, said:“We were immensely proud to pick up the regional award earlier this year, but to be recognised at a national level really is testament to the hard work and commitment shown by our incredible team.

"Our mission is to engage and inspire people of all ages, abilities and social backgrounds in science and we strive to make Glasgow Science Centre a welcoming, respectful and supportive environment for everyone."

Around 400 guests attended the special event that marks the culmination of the Scottish Thistle Awards programme for 2023. The evening was hosted by TV presenter Jennifer Reoch and broadcaster Gary Innes with entertainment by Cammy Barnes.

The Scottish Thistle Awards are delivered in partnership with Highlands & Islands Thistle Awards (HITA), the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (ACSTA) and the South of Scotland Thistle Awards, supported by a panel of industry representatives.