Tom Stoltman is the World’s Strongest Man winner for 2022.

Tom Stoltman has retained his title as the World’s Strongest Man after winning the iconic competition once again.

The 6ft 8in athlete, originally from Scotland, won the competition in Sacramento, California over the weekend.

Stoltman represented Great Britain in the contest and managed to win the title on what was his 28th birthday.

Tom Stoltman is the first Scotsman to ever win the World's Strongest Man competition (Twitter)

So who is Tom Stoltman?

Here’s everything you need to know about the World’s Strongest Man contest.

When was the WSM competition?

This year, the contest ran from Tuesday 24 May to Sunday 29 May 2022.

Who is Tom Stoltman?

Tom Stoltman is from Invergordon in the Highlands, and is the first Scot to win the international title.

Stoltman is only the 10th competitor in the history of the contest to win the event twice. Before winning the contest in 2021 for the first time, he finished fifth place in 2019 and third place in 2020.

He is the first strongman to claim the title in consecutive years since Brian Shaw of the USA won his third and fourth titles back to back in 2015 and 2016.

Stoltman spoke to USA today on his success saying: “to do it once is unbelievable. Back to back? Almost unheard of.”

Stoltman went on to credit the team around him, and his wife Sinead for supporting him throughout the contest. He also credited his nutritionist saying: “I feel unbelievable right now”.

Tom Stoltman comes from a family of strongman fanatics, and is not the only one in his family. Stoltman’s older brother, Luke, is a five-time Scotland Strongest Man winner, and won the Europe Strongest Man title in 2019.

What were the WSM results for 2022?

Stoltman was trailing behind Ukraine’s Oleksii Novikov, by 3.5 points as he headed into the second last event.

However, Novikov managed to get four points in the event, and Stoltman achieved nine, allowing him to take the lead in the final two events to claim his nail biting victory.

Overall Stoltman ended up winning the contest by 10.5 points thanks to his great success in the Atlas Stones event. He went on to say: “It was kind of an easy ride to the end for me.”

Martin Licis, who represented the United States, claimed the silver medal in a tiebreaker event against Novikov.

Ukraine’s Oleksii Novikov came third overall, taking home the bronze. Novikov won three consecutive events, the deadlift, Flintstone barbell and the bus pull.

What is the World’s Strongest Man competition?

The World’s Strongest Man competition is an annual event organised by American company IMG.

The contest is broadcast in the US during summer months and takes place in the UK around the end of December every year.

According to the World’s Strongest Man challenge is designed: “to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness too.

The competitors are judged on a number of events throughout the duration of the competition. They are as follows: