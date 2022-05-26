Ideal Home Scotland is coming to Glasgow!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the show for home lovers everywhere.

Offering a look at all the latest trends and technologies surrounding home living, from sustainable technology to the latest trends in design.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when will the exhibitions open?

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The Ideal Home Show Scotland returns for its 70th year

When can you visit Ideal Home Show Scotland in Glasgow?

The event will run from Thursday 26 May to Sunday 29 May 2022.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm for every show day available.

Where is the show being held?

The event will be held at the SEC in Glasgow.

The address is as follows: SEC Glasgow, Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the event, and can be purchased via the ideal homes website .

The event advises that people purchase tickets in advance as they are cheaper, and will help the process of getting through the busy queues of people expected to visit the exhibition this year.

Tickets for adults are £13, where if you buy them on the door they are £16.

The price for concession tickets (over 60’s) bought in advance are £12 and if you buy them on the door they are £15.

Children aged 15 and under are admitted for free. However, they do still require a ticket which should be requested at the time of booking or at the box office on the day of your visit.

Each child must be accompanied by an adult and each paying adult can bring a maximum of two children.

What will be on at the show?

There will be special celebrity guests and experts on offer throughout the show. These talks can be found in the theatre and this area has everything you need for the ultimate inspiration to create your ideal home.

The super theatre will host experts and celebrities who will be live on stage explaining insider knowledge on gardening, technology, home renovation and much more in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland.

What companies will host exhibitions?

The following are just a few of the companies expected to be featured and present at the Ideal Home Show Scotland event:

Butternut Box Ltd

Hydropool

Argyll Financial Services

Bespoke Glazing Systems

Inspired Vision and Wetrooms LTD

Designer Sofas

Eurotherapy

Blackbrook Interiors

Robertson Fine Art

Terra Lumen Ltd

What is the Ideal Home Show Scotland?

The first show was held in 1908, and is all about home innovation.

The Ideal Home Show was originally envisaged as a publicity tool for the newspaper The Daily Mail, which founded the show, and a way of increasing advertising revenue.

The show is constantly evolving to fit any location and season, delivering Spring and Christmas editions to audiences in London, Scotland and China.

The event hosts exhibits that feature everything from how to design your kitchen to the food you cook in it. As well as the latest technology in sustainable living and the best tips for keeping your garden nice all year round.

In 2008, the show changed hands for the first time in its history. Now owned by the multi award-winning media company Media 10.