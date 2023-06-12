Popular Glasgow restaurant opens its doors in Edinburgh

Indo-Iranian eatery Chaakoo Bombay Cafe have welcomed guests to their new premises in Edinbrugh which can be found on Lothian Road.

The launch of the restaurant follows a £400k investment into the new venue which in turn is to create 50 new jobs in the area which shall be a welcome boost for the local economony. Diners can expect an authentic fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine serving street food and small plates with the restaurant having been a popular spot for Glaswegian’s since they opened their first premises in the city centre back in 2016.

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe offers something different to what you may find in stereotypial British curry houses across the country with dishes such as smoked Chicken Tikka Kebab, Daal Makhani and Kerala Monkfish available. Diners can expect an authentic experience from the bustling atmosphere to the dynamic flavours which is located in a thriving food and drink scene on Lothian Road.

On opening its doors in Edinburgh, Operations Manager, Ian Gallie said: “We’ve had a brilliant response from locals about Chaakoo coming to Edinburgh, and we’re buzzing to bring our unique and authentic offering to Lothian Road. There’s already an amazing collection of Indian and Iranian restaurants in Edinburgh. We’re thrilled to be joining them – and adding our unique offering to the scene.”

Some of Chaakoo’s most popular plates remain as being Keema Matar which is a dish of minced lamb simmered with garden peas, garlic and ground spices and the much-loved fan favourite Butter Chicken. The experience transports diners back to the original bustling Irani cafes in the 19th century which were set up by Iranian and Persian immigrants who came to India. These cafes were popular for Irani chai tea and a melting pot menu of classic Iranian grill dishes and classic Bombay (now Mumbai) dishes alike.

Head Chef Rohit Benjwal added: “We pride ourselves on the authenticity of our street dishes. Everything is made fresh in batches from scratch, and our Head Chef Mani has worked all over the world and draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers can taste in our dishes.”

