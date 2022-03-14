With many people working from home, or just being told to stay at home or in their area, there were not as many reasons to get a train during the first part of the pandemic.
Between April 1, 2020 - just days after the first lockdown began - and March 30, 2021, there was a 78 per cent drop in passengers numbers across the UK, when compared to the previous 12 months.
But which Glasgow stations had the most passengers, which had the fewest, and which saw the biggest drop because of Covid-19?
Passenger numbers ranked
Every year, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) releases it estimates for passenger numbers at stations across the UK.
Here are all 60 Glasgow train stations ranked by passenger numbers, from the quietest to the busiest.
Mount Vernon - 8956
Barnhill -10,424
Maryhill - 12,800
Gilshochill - 15,506
Kelvindale - 18,280
Possilpark & Parkhouse - 22,566
Ashfield - 23,920
Summerston - 24,176
Kennishead - 24,510
Nitshill - 26,336
Maxwell Park - 26,560
Shawlands - 27,564
Carmyle - 28,404
Baillieston - 29,156
Duke Street - 29,174
Robroyston - 29,750
Garscadden - 31,798
Mosspark - 35,796
Priesthill & Darnley - 36,450
Crookston - 36,860
Kings Park - 37,134
Jordanhill - 41,128
Easterhouse - 41,514
Corkerhill - 41,664
Pollokshields West - 43,558
Langside - 45,730
Pollokshaws West - 49,970
Drumchapel - 50,794
Muirend - 52,254
Dumbreck - 55,936
Croftfoot - 56,688
Alexandra Parade - 59,874
Carntyne - 61,828
Garrowhill - 63,084
Hillington East - 68,926
Dalmarnock - 72,720
Scotstounhill - 75,196
Springburn - 84,214
Pollokshaws East - 87,946
Hillington West - 88,492
Crosshill - 90,108
High Street (Glasgow) - 108,564
Cathcart - 110,860
Pollokshields East - 114,242
Shettleston - 114,994
Anderston - 119,942
Cardonald - 122,578
Bellgrove - 147,848
Queens Park (Glasgow) - 168,116
Anniesland - 173,104
Mount Florida - 196,162
Crossmyloof - 213,784
Bridgeton - 272,742
Hyndland - 295,110
Exhibition Centre (Glasgow) - 300,276
Charing Cross (Glasgow) - 362,892
Argyle Street - 382,016
Partick - 634,162
Glasgow Queen Street - 2,299,020
Glasgow Central - 5,325,090
Biggest drops
Easterhouse saw the biggest drop in passenger numbers in Glasgow, down 88 per cent. It went from 338,932 passengers in 2019-2020, to 41,514 in the most recent counting period.
Mount Vernon, Barnhill, Muirend, Garrowhill and High Street all saw 87 per cent drops in their numbers as well.
Only two stations had a drop below the 60 per cent mark. Cardonald saw a 49 per cent drop. It was Robroyston, however, which suffered the least. It witnessed a drop of just 32 per cent.
Compared to the rest of the UK
There are 2569 stations across the UK. A number saw no passengers during the 2020-2021 counting period, although this was due to them being closed due to Covid.
Mount Vernon came 2063rd out of all the stations in the UK. Barnhill was not far behind, at 2011.
Two of Glasgow’s stations were among the busiest in the UK - and you get no prizes for guessing which ones.
Glasgow Queen Street came 41st, while Glasgow Central came 17th.
If you want to find out more, visit the ORR website.