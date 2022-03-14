Train stations across Glasgow experienced a huge dip in passenger numbers in 2020-2021, as Covid-19 restrictions limited our movement.

With many people working from home, or just being told to stay at home or in their area, there were not as many reasons to get a train during the first part of the pandemic.

Between April 1, 2020 - just days after the first lockdown began - and March 30, 2021, there was a 78 per cent drop in passengers numbers across the UK, when compared to the previous 12 months.

But which Glasgow stations had the most passengers, which had the fewest, and which saw the biggest drop because of Covid-19?

Passenger numbers ranked

Every year, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) releases it estimates for passenger numbers at stations across the UK.

Here are all 60 Glasgow train stations ranked by passenger numbers, from the quietest to the busiest.

Mount Vernon - 8956

Barnhill -10,424

Maryhill - 12,800

Gilshochill - 15,506

Kelvindale - 18,280

Possilpark & Parkhouse - 22,566

Ashfield - 23,920

Summerston - 24,176

Kennishead - 24,510

Nitshill - 26,336

Maxwell Park - 26,560

Shawlands - 27,564

Carmyle - 28,404

Baillieston - 29,156

Duke Street - 29,174

Robroyston - 29,750

Garscadden - 31,798

Mosspark - 35,796

Priesthill & Darnley - 36,450

Crookston - 36,860

Kings Park - 37,134

Jordanhill - 41,128

Easterhouse - 41,514

Corkerhill - 41,664

Pollokshields West - 43,558

Langside - 45,730

Pollokshaws West - 49,970

Drumchapel - 50,794

Muirend - 52,254

Dumbreck - 55,936

Croftfoot - 56,688

Alexandra Parade - 59,874

Carntyne - 61,828

Garrowhill - 63,084

Hillington East - 68,926

Dalmarnock - 72,720

Scotstounhill - 75,196

Springburn - 84,214

Pollokshaws East - 87,946

Hillington West - 88,492

Crosshill - 90,108

High Street (Glasgow) - 108,564

Cathcart - 110,860

Pollokshields East - 114,242

Shettleston - 114,994

Anderston - 119,942

Cardonald - 122,578

Bellgrove - 147,848

Queens Park (Glasgow) - 168,116

Anniesland - 173,104

Mount Florida - 196,162

Crossmyloof - 213,784

Bridgeton - 272,742

Hyndland - 295,110

Exhibition Centre (Glasgow) - 300,276

Charing Cross (Glasgow) - 362,892

Argyle Street - 382,016

Partick - 634,162

Glasgow Queen Street - 2,299,020

Glasgow Central - 5,325,090

Biggest drops

Easterhouse saw the biggest drop in passenger numbers in Glasgow, down 88 per cent. It went from 338,932 passengers in 2019-2020, to 41,514 in the most recent counting period.

Mount Vernon, Barnhill, Muirend, Garrowhill and High Street all saw 87 per cent drops in their numbers as well.

Only two stations had a drop below the 60 per cent mark. Cardonald saw a 49 per cent drop. It was Robroyston, however, which suffered the least. It witnessed a drop of just 32 per cent.

Compared to the rest of the UK

There are 2569 stations across the UK. A number saw no passengers during the 2020-2021 counting period, although this was due to them being closed due to Covid.

Mount Vernon came 2063rd out of all the stations in the UK. Barnhill was not far behind, at 2011.

Two of Glasgow’s stations were among the busiest in the UK - and you get no prizes for guessing which ones.

Glasgow Queen Street came 41st, while Glasgow Central came 17th.