Clyde Metro: New Glasgow metro could cost £16 billion and take 35 years to complete

The proposed Clyde Metro system could cost £16 billion and take 35 years to complete.

It was announced last month that proposals for the new metro system, which aims to better connect the 1.5 million people living in the Glasgow region, had been included in the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2), which sets out transport investment priorities for the next two decades.

However, when Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth was questioned about the lack of information regarding costs and a timeline, she confirmed that the new metro could cost as much as £16 billion and take 35 years to complete.

The Clyde Metro plans.

Timeline and cost

Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill asked Ms Gilruth: “Last month, we learned that from the publication of STPR2 that there is no final design for the metro, no date attached to its completion and there is no known funding.

“Can the minister tell me when we’re going to see genuine progress on this matter? And is there a timetable for the first phase, which I understand is to the air link?”

Ms Gilruth responded: “The early estimated cost of the metro project is somewhere between £11 billion and £16 billion, based on the outturn costs of other comparable projects, with a timescale of 25 to 35 years to complete.

“It is going to need longer-term political leadership and a new approach to delivery, but that new delivery model...has not been agreed.”

She confirmed that the Transport Scotland chief executive would be meeting with the project’s steering group this month, which could provide further details on the timeline.

New Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth (right) with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and new Culture Minister Neil Gray this week (Picture: Fraser Bremner/Getty Images)

What is the Clyde Metro?

The Clyde Metro would target deprived areas, covering the region up to 15km from Glasgow city centre, and places where connections are poor.

The scheme could include light rail, bus rapid transit and metro rail, and would complement the services currently on offer. It could also see existing rail lines turned to metro or light rail. The removal of shorter trips from the main rail network would free it up for additional long-route services.

It would also make sustainable transport more appealing, with more routes and quicker journey times.

It is hoped could help tackle climate change, reduce inequalities and improving health and wellbeing.

Ms Gilruth said: “The delivery of the Clyde Metro will be transformational for the city of Glasgow, and communities, towns and cities in the Clyde area.