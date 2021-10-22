COP26: Clydeside Expressway closes this weekend

One of Glasgow’s busiest roads will be closed from tomorrow (Saturday) as the preparation for COP26 reaches its final stages.

Glasgow’s road network is expected to be much busier than usual during COP26, when 25,000 delegates and world leaders attend the climate summit at the SEC.

The situation for Glaswegian drivers will be made even worse by the closure of some main roads, including the Clydeside Expressway.

How long will the Clydeside Expressway be closed for?

The road, which snakes along the northern edge of the Clyde, will be shutting to traffic on Saturday, October 23, at 9pm.

It will not reopen to traffic until 6am on Monday, November 15.

It will be a full closure of the road, with no access.

What Glasgow roads will be closed during COP26?

The following roads around the SEC will be closed during COP26:

Minerva Street - October 28 to November 13 (local access only)

Finnieston Street (between Houldsworth Street and West Greenhill Place) - October 23 to November 15 (local access only)

Finnieston Street (between West Greenhill Place and Lancefield Quay) - October 23 to 28 (local access only) - October 28 November 15 (full closure)

Clyde Arc and Lancefield Quay (west of Elliot Street) - October 23 & 24 (full closure) - October 24 to November 15 (bus access only)

Lancefield Quay (east of Elliot Steet) - October 28 to November 13 (local access only)

Elliot Street, Lancefield Street, Hydepark Street, Whitehall Street, Warroch Street and Cheapside Street - October 28 to November 13 (local access only)

West Greenhill Place - October 28 to November 13 (local access only)

Congress Road - October 10 to November 17 (full closure)

Congress Way, Finnieston Quay, Tunnel Street and Stobcross Road - October 24 to November 21 (full closure)