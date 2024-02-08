Glasgow traffic: M8 to shut overnight in two places this month for essential works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the month of February into March 2024, the M8 is set to shut overnight in two places for overnight essential repair works.

M8 Junctions 13-24

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are continuing essential resurfacing on the M8 eastbound at Junctions 13 and 14, including the M80 off-slip, from Monday February 12 until Saturday February 24 2024, between the hours of 10pm and 6am each night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

This scheme will benefit around 32,000 road users each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The work will be carried out using overnight road closures and lane closures, and signed diversions will be in operation. We thank road users for their patience and co-operation while this essential work takes place.

The signed diversion will operate as follows:

The M8 Junction 13 off-slip to the M80 will be closed between 10pm on Monday 12th February and 6am on Tuesday 13th Traffic for the M80 will leave the M8 at Junction 14, turning left onto Viewpark Avenue and right onto Blochairn Road to join the M80 at Junction 1.

The M8 Junction 13 off-slip to the M80 and the M8 Junction 14 eastbound off-slip will be closed between 10pm on Tuesday 13th February and 6am on Wednesday 14th Traffic will continue east on the M8 to Junction 12, turning right onto Cumbernauld Road then left to re-join the M8 westbound at Junction 12 before immediately leaving the motorway at Junction 13 and turning right onto Provan Road. Traffic for the M80 will turn right to join at Junction 1, local traffic will turn left onto Blochairn Road.

There will be overnight lane closures on the eastbound M8 between Junctions 16 and 13 from Wednesday 14th February to Saturday 17th

There will be overnight closures of the M8 eastbound between Junction 14 and Junction 13, between 10pm and 6am each night from Sunday 18th February until Friday 23rd Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Saturday 24th February. Traffic will leave the M8 at Junction 14, turning left onto Viewpark Avenue and right onto Blochairn Road, continuing onto the M80 at Junction 1 or turning right onto Provan Road to re-join the M8 eastbound at Junction 13.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Roadworks stock photo by John Devline.

M8 Woodside Viaducts Junctions 18 to 16

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking a package of essential overnight maintenance on the eastbound M8 between Junctions 18 and 16, which will be carried out in multiple phases throughout 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phase One will take place from Sunday January 28 until Saturday March 15 2024 from 8pm until 6am, each night - subject to traffic volumes.

This scheme is to enable the next phase of repair of the M8 Woodside Viaducts Junctions 16-17. The work will be carried out using weeknight closures only with signed diversion routes in operation.

Eastbound M8 traffic will be directed off the M8 at Junction 18 onto St George’s Road, following to Garscube Road, onto Dobbie’s Loan, then back onto the M8 at Junction 16 (Craighall).

There will be eastbound slip road closures at Junctions 19 and 18, with traffic being directed to North Street and then St George’s Road to join the main diversion, as outlined above.

Access for emergency service vehicles will not be maintained throughout these works.

Please plan your journey and allow extra time for travel through the signed diversion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PLEASE NOTE: Vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion must follow the diversion signage at all times. Any vehicles which deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.