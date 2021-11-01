COP26: Greta Thunberg meets First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at summit

The Swedish environmental activist arrived in Scotland on Saturday to attend the climate summit.
On Monday morning, Ms Thunberg along with fellow campaigner Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, met with the First Minister, who tweeted: “The voices of young people like @GretaThunberg and @vanessa_vash must be heard loudly and clearly at COP26 – the next few days should not be comfortable for leaders, the responsibility to act must be felt.”
Ms Thunberg has previously been critical of the Scottish Government’s climate policy, saying that the country was “not a leader on climate change”, as the First Minister had previously stated.
Scotland has pledged to cut emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and be net zero by 2045, but the last three years of targets have been missed.