Which? places Glasgow on best airport list for service during pandemic as results shaken up by Covid-19
Glasgow Airport placed just above average in the list after being marked on nine seperate criteria by over 7000 survey respondants.
Which? magazine revealed their best and worst UK airports throughout the pandemic - placing Glasgow International Airport at 11th place.
International travel restarted in full in spring of this year. Although the two year break from travel due to pandemic had a major effect on the staffing, funding, and general running of airports. This has completely shaken up this year’s Which? airport list and shifted the postions of many airports.
The survey asked more than 7,000 people about their experiences of flying from UK airports between July 2020 and July 2022. You can see their views in the table and reviews below.
The latest survey shows Glasgow ranked at 11th place - with a total customer score of 63 per cent. Glasgow’s results are as follows:
- Three stars for queues at check-in
- Three stars for queues at bag drop
- Four stars for queues at security
- Three stars for baggage reclaim
- Three stars for seating
- Four stars for staff
- Two stars for price of shops
- Two stars for range of shops
- Four stars for the toilets
Glasgow got the most praise from those surveyed for the toilets and for the queues at security.
At the top of the list is Exeter and the Liverpool John Lennon airport. Smaller terminals seemed to do better in this years results - possibly because they had less to manage with the restart of international travel, or perhaps because they just offer the customer a better experience than most massive commercial airports.
Glasgow airport was the second best airport on the list from Scotland - three spots below Inverness in eighth place. That being said, we were two spots above Edinburgh in 13th place.