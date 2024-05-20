Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glaswegians can expect cheaper and more frequent trains to London when Virgin Trains makes a return to the British West Coast Railway line in 2025

Virgin Trains have applied to run 10 carriage trains running from London Euston to Glasgow Central Station - calling at Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool along the way. This is possible as Virgin Trains could operate as an ‘open access’ operator - meaning they could compete against main transport provider Avanti.

Virgin Trains will be competing with Avanti, who have recently been the subject of controversy after leaks revealed higher-ups gloating about “free money” from the government and performance-related payments being “too good to be true” during an internal presentation. On the other hand, billionaire Richard Branson was kicked out of the British Railway network back in 2019 following a dispute with the Department for Transport over pension liabilities.

New services from Virgin Trains will run hourly from London Euston to Preston via Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street under the application to the rail regulator. They will run every two hours to Glasgow.

It’s expected that at launch Virgin Trains will be cheaper than Avanti fares - alongside automatic refunds if a train is delayed or cancelled. Other features travellers can expect are the Virgin Trains well known oddities, like their talking toilets.

Virgin Trains are not expected to make a return to British railways until 2025 at the earliest, and will not be affected by Labour’s plans to nationalise the main rail operators - as they will be an ‘open access’ operator running alongside the main service.

Sir Richard Branson promotes Virgin Trains at Liverpool Lime Street Station. Image: Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images

Virgin Group confirmed that their application has been submitted to the Office of Rail and Road. Josh Bayliss, Virgin Group Chief Executive, said: “We think open access is the way forward. Open access increases consumer choice and competition, both of which Virgin has always supported.

“In the 20 years Virgin Trains operated on the west coast, it reduced journey times considerably, tripled services on key routes and provided an exceptional customer experience while increasing passenger numbers to 42 million a year.