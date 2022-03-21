Glasgow daily weather update: Temperatures to rise up to 18°c this week

On Tuesday, we can expect sunshine in the region with slight chances of rain - nothing too bad. However, temperatures look set to sit in double figures in all areas, between 14 to 15 degrees.
Moving on to Wednesday, and it’s still looking great with the sunny spells to continue in all areas.
Thankfully, we can enjoy the sunshine with temperatures expected to remain in double figures in most of the region at 14 degrees, with Cumbernauld and Motherwell reaching highs of 16 degrees Celsius.
And now for the 5 day forecast. The sunshine looks to dim down on Thursday as it will be overcast but the sun will be back for the weekend ahead, with highs of 16 degrees.