Glasgow daily weather update: Temperatures to rise up to 18°c this week

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

On Tuesday, we can expect sunshine in the region with slight chances of rain - nothing too bad. However, temperatures look set to sit in double figures in all areas, between 14 to 15 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday, and it’s still looking great with the sunny spells to continue in all areas.

Rooftop views like this one in Glasgow are a great way to enjoy a drink on a sunny day (Photo: Shutterstock)

Thankfully, we can enjoy the sunshine with temperatures expected to remain in double figures in most of the region at 14 degrees, with Cumbernauld and Motherwell reaching highs of 16 degrees Celsius.