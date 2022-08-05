Some parts of the UK may see a hosepipe ban put in place amid reports of a heatwave, will Glasgow be affected?

More nice weather could be on the horizon for Glasgow amid rumours of another heatwave in August, following the record breaking temperatures in July.

The potential for more hot weather, and the lack of rainfall has forced water companies across the UK to issue hosepipe bans in order to conserve water.

So, will there be a hosepipe ban put in place for Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential restrictions.

What is the threshold for a heatwave in the UK?

The UK Met Office website states that for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.

The threshold for a heatwave temperature differs by county, with some areas in the southeast having a threshold of 28°C, while areas to the north and west have a threshold of 25°C.

What is a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban restricts usage of water in outdoor activities like filling up swimming pools, watering plants and washing cars.

When a hosepipe ban is issued the following rules are put in place:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Is there a hosepipe ban in Glasgow?

While the country has seen record temperatures in recent weeks there are no plans for an immediate hosepipe ban in Glasgow or Scotland as a whole.

Scottish Water have said that there are no plans to apply restrictions such as hosepipe bans in Scotland, but have asked that people use water as efficiently as possible.

The main parts of the UK that a ban has been put in place are in the South of England for places like Isle of Wight, Kent and Sussex.

What is the current weather forecast for Glasgow?

Today

There will be variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals throughout the day. Glasgow will remain mostly dry for the day.

There will be some moderate winds.

Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

Tonight

The evening will be dry and bright with sunny spells breaking through. Clear spells will continue overnight before temperatures begin to dip and cloud and rain develops.

The early hours will feel chillier than temperatures of late.

Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 7°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning then a dier afternoon with brisk winds picking up.

Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

This period will seem cloudier with some rain and strong winds in northern areas for Sunday and early monday.

The remainder of this period will be mainly dry and increasingly bright then sunny with temperatures trending up. Conditions may feel quite breezy at times.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Sunday 7 August - Tuesday 16 August

Most places are likely to see mainly settled weather at the start of this period. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country.

The cloudy weather will likely remain in the north on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle with some sunny spells and possible.

The settled conditions are likely to spread to northern areas over the start of the week and the chance of rain will reduce.

Temperatures are expected to be generally above average and feel very warm or even hot in central and southern parts.

Further into this period there is a chance of some rain in the north but generally the weather is expected to stay dry on the whole.

Temperatures will remain above average widely and further spells of very warm weather are possible.

Wednesday 31 August - Wednesday 17 August

The settled weather conditions from the start of August are expected to continue at the beginning of this period. However, there is a chance of some bouts of unsettled weather in the middle of the month.