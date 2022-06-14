Glasgow weather: Double digit temperatures despite cloudy skies

On Wednesday, we can expect sunshine in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch. However, other areas can expect cloudy skies and showers.
Temperatures looks to sit in double temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees celsius.
Moving on to Thursday, an overcast is expected in most areas.
However, Cumbernauld, can expect patchy showers in that area. Temperatures remain in double figures in the region sitting between 16 to 18 degrees.
As we look towards the end of our week, cloudy and dull skies look to continue over with rain to be expected on Saturday.