Glasgow weather: Double digit temperatures despite cloudy skies

Glasgow will be warming up on Wednesday, despite grey skies in the area, according to the Met Office.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 1:00 pm

On Wednesday, we can expect sunshine in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch. However, other areas can expect cloudy skies and showers.

Temperatures looks to sit in double temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees celsius.

Moving on to Thursday, an overcast is expected in most areas.

It is expected to be cloudy in and around Glasgow.

However, Cumbernauld, can expect patchy showers in that area. Temperatures remain in double figures in the region sitting between 16 to 18 degrees.

As we look towards the end of our week, cloudy and dull skies look to continue over with rain to be expected on Saturday.

