Glasgow weather: Warm but showery with temperatures reaching 16°c

Showers can be expected in some areas however, temperatures look to remain in double figures.

On Tuesday, we can expect dull cloudy skies in most areas. However, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch can expect showers but it’ll be warm, with emperatures look to sit in double figures between 14 to 15 degrees.

Moving on to the middle of the week. On Wednesday, sunny spells to be expected in Glasgow with a high of 14 degrees. However, other areas in the region can expect showers with temperatures still looking to be sitting in double digits between 13 to 15 degrees.