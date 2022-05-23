Glasgow weather: Warm but showery with temperatures reaching 16°c

On Tuesday, we can expect dull cloudy skies in most areas. However, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch can expect showers but it’ll be warm, with emperatures look to sit in double figures between 14 to 15 degrees.
Moving on to the middle of the week. On Wednesday, sunny spells to be expected in Glasgow with a high of 14 degrees. However, other areas in the region can expect showers with temperatures still looking to be sitting in double digits between 13 to 15 degrees.
On Thursday, we can expect cloudy skies. However, looking towards the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend, rain and cloudy skies to be expected with temperatures still looking to sit in double figures.