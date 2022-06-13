Temperatures are expected to remain in double digits despite light showers, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday, we can expect cloudy and dull skies in the region. Glasgow and Kirkintilloch look to stay dry. Temperatures, however, look to sit in double figures between 15 to 17 degrees.

Moving on to the middle of the week, Wednesday is set to be a wet day by the looks of it as light showers can be expected in the region. Temperatures look to remain in double figures, reaching to a high of 19 degrees in Cumbernauld. However, other areas look to sit between 17 to 18 degrees celsius.

It’ll be dull weather this weekend.

An overcast can be expected for Thursday and Friday.