Glasgow weather: Dull skies and light showers to be expected this week, according to Met Office

Temperatures are expected to remain in double digits despite light showers, according to the Met Office.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:29 pm

On Tuesday, we can expect cloudy and dull skies in the region. Glasgow and Kirkintilloch look to stay dry. Temperatures, however, look to sit in double figures between 15 to 17 degrees.

Moving on to the middle of the week, Wednesday is set to be a wet day by the looks of it as light showers can be expected in the region. Temperatures look to remain in double figures, reaching to a high of 19 degrees in Cumbernauld. However, other areas look to sit between 17 to 18 degrees celsius.

It’ll be dull weather this weekend.

An overcast can be expected for Thursday and Friday.

However, looking ahead to the weekend on Saturday, those light showers can come back for us with temperatures looking to remain in double digits.

