Glasgow weather: Dull skies to continue over the weekend

Dull skies and light rain can be expected as we head into the weekend.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:19 pm

On Saturday, we can expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain. Cumbernauld and Motherwell are expected to sit at a high of 9 degrees, with other areas at 7 degrees celsius.

Moving on to Sunday, those clouds are expected to move over into all areas, with no chance of rain this time around.

Motherwell looks to reach double figures in temperatures at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 8 to 9 degrees celsius.

It’ll be dull weather this weekend.

As we look ahead to next week, those dull, cloudy skies look to remain the same on Monday and Tuesday. However, rain to be expected on Wednesday. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.

