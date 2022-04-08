Glasgow weather: Dull skies to continue over the weekend

Dull skies and light rain can be expected as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday, we can expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain. Cumbernauld and Motherwell are expected to sit at a high of 9 degrees, with other areas at 7 degrees celsius.

Moving on to Sunday, those clouds are expected to move over into all areas, with no chance of rain this time around.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell looks to reach double figures in temperatures at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 8 to 9 degrees celsius.

It’ll be dull weather this weekend.