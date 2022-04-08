Glasgow weather: Dull skies to continue over the weekend

On Saturday, we can expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain. Cumbernauld and Motherwell are expected to sit at a high of 9 degrees, with other areas at 7 degrees celsius.
Moving on to Sunday, those clouds are expected to move over into all areas, with no chance of rain this time around.
Motherwell looks to reach double figures in temperatures at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 8 to 9 degrees celsius.
As we look ahead to next week, those dull, cloudy skies look to remain the same on Monday and Tuesday. However, rain to be expected on Wednesday. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.