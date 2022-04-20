Will Glasgow see a heatwave this May? Here is a breakdown of the latest Met Office updates.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is on the way, and hopefully some nice weather along with it.

Spring has given us a glimpse at the nicer weather, but it was cut short when the temperatures dropped and rain returned earlier this month.

It seems as though the nicer weather is scheduled to return in the coming weeks - with rumours of a potential heat wave expected in May.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what weather can the people of Glasgow expect in the coming weeks?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest weather updates from the Met Office.

How does the Met Office declare a heat wave?

According to the Met Office website a UK heatwave threshold must be met, The threshold is: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The threshold for temperature varies from county to county throughout the UK. This reflects the climate difference across the nation.

In 2022 the Met Office updated the threshold ahead of the summer months.

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July).

The revised thresholds will use the 1991-2020 averaging period introduced in January 2022.

What is the weather forecast for this week?

Thursday 21 April

Glasgow is expected to have mostly sunny weather with some clouds increasing as we move into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 14°C and lows of 7°C.

Friday 22 April

As we move into the end of the week the weather is expected to be cloudier with some sunny intervals as the afternoon commences.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 14°C and lows of 6°C.

Saturday 23 April

Saturday will turn milder, and be overcast for the day.

Temperatures are expected to be milder with highs of 12°C and lows of 6°C.

Sunday 24 April

Sunday will start bright with sunny intervals throughout the morning, and will begin to turn cloudy around lunchtime.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 14°C and lows of 5°C.

Monday 25 April

It’s set to be a glum start to the week with cloudy but dry weather.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 12°C and lows of 6°C.

Tuesday 26 April

Tuesday will be much of the same as the beginning of the week, as the forecast continues to be dry and cloudy.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 12°C and lows of 5°C.

What is the Met Office long range forecast for Strathclyde?

Sunday 24 April - Tuesday 3 May

The start of this period is expected to be dry across the whole region. There may be some showers in more southern areas.

Temperatures will be normal for many but in some areas it will feel warmer than average.

As the period progresses winds are forecast to pick with strong east and north easterly winds feeling cold.

Weather is expected to look more unsettled as we progress through the period with risk of shows and longer spells of rain becoming heavy in places.

As we move to the end of the period the weather is expected to settle and much of the UK is forecast to be dry.

Temperatures are forecast to be average or above average for the beginning of May.

Wednesday 4 May - Wednesday 18 May

The conditions will be settled for much of this period and there will be fine weather conditions for the region. There is a chance of some brief unsettled periods.

Temperatures are most likely to be above average for this time of year.