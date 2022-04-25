Glasgow weather: Temperatures to rise up to 16°c

On Tuesday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region, although there looks to be no chances of rain in all areas and temperatures to remain in double digits between 10 to 11 degrees celsius.
Moving on to the middle of the week, on Wednesday we can expect those cloudy skies to turn into sunny spells across all areas. Temperatures in Cumbernauld, look to rise to 15 degrees whilst others sit between 12 to 14 degrees.
Thankfully, the sunny spells look to continue over on Thursday and Friday, with the temperatures reaching to a high of 16 degrees. However, on Saturday, we could go back to some light showers in the region.