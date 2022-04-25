Glasgow weather: Temperatures to rise up to 16°c

Glasgow is set for another bright week, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region, although there looks to be no chances of rain in all areas and temperatures to remain in double digits between 10 to 11 degrees celsius.

Moving on to the middle of the week, on Wednesday we can expect those cloudy skies to turn into sunny spells across all areas. Temperatures in Cumbernauld, look to rise to 15 degrees whilst others sit between 12 to 14 degrees.

It’s going to be a brighter week in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...