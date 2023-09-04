The Met Office has predicted high tempratures in Glasgow for the first week of September

As the summer is slowly dwindling down, with just under a month to go until autumn, Glasgow can agree that as far as Glaswegian summers go, it’s been a predictably unpredictable one - with some of the hottest weeks we’ve experienced in a long while, quickly followed by weeks of terrible torrential rain, sometimes even both in the same day!

Thankfully, the summer of 2023 is set to leave Glasgow with a warm final impression, as the Met Office predicts tempratures in Glasgow will peak at 25°C later this week.

The Met Office is able to predict the weather accurately on a day-by-day basis, meaning the estimations of weather today and tomorrow will be the most accurate, and later in the week we have a less detailed analysis of the upcoming weather.

Take a look below for your weekly weather forecast from GlasgowWorld.

Glasgow weather: Monday, September 4, 2023

The sun rose this morning at 06:27am, and will set at 20:04pm.

It’s looking like it’ll be a dry day in Glasgow today - the Met office expects the temprature to rise significantly as the morning clouds part into a sunny afternoon.

Glaswegians can expect tempratures to soar from a low of 16 degrees this morning at 10am, to a high of 22 degrees between 3pm and 5pm.

It’ll be a bright and warm evening but soon cooling off after dusk. A dry and clear night with a few mist patches developing. We can expect a minimum temperature 10 °C.

Glasgow weather: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The sun will rise tomorrow morning at 06:29am and set at 20:01pm.

Glasgow can expect the early mist patches to clear then dry with plenty of warm sunshine. Some low cloud will spread through the Central Belt in the evening. Glaswegians can expect a maximum temperature of 25 °C.

Glasgow weather: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday will see the sun rise at 06:31am and set at 19:59pm over Glasgow in the evening.

A lot of dry weather with some sunshine and continuing to feel warm. A chance of the odd shower on Thursday.

We can expect a minimum temprature of around 10 degrees around 7am in the morning, rising to a peak of a maximum temprature of around 22 degrees in the afternoon - although the Met Office expects some cloud cover to move over Glasgow by then.

Glasgow weather: Thursday, September 7, 2023

The sun will rise over Glasgow at 06:33am on Thursday, and set around 19:56pm.

It’ll be a cloudy day on Thursday, with a minimum temprature of 16 degrees in the morning, rising to a maximum temprature of 24 degrees in the afternoon around 4pm.

Our first chance of rain this week is on Thursday although there’s a pretty low chance of it happening, remember this is Scotland though, so keep an eye on your washing hanging out.

Glasgow weekend weather: Friday, September 8, 2023

The sun will rise on Friday at 06:35am and set at 19:54pm.

It’s set to be a foggy morning, but will clear up before noon for a cloudy afternoon.

We can expect a minimum temprature of 15 degrees in the morning, and 22 degrees in the afternoon.

Glasgow weekend weather: Saturday, September 9, 2023

The sun will rise on Saturday around 06:37am and set at 19:51pm.

We can expect a foggy morning turning to overcast before noon.

It’s not quite taps aff weather, although we can expect a maximum temprature of 21 degrees in the afternoon, and a minimum of 15 degrees in the morning.

Glasgow weekend weather: Sunday, September 10, 2023

The sun will rise over Glasgow on Saturday at 06:39am and set at 19:48pm.

We can expect light rain in the morning before clearing into cloud cover in the afternoon.