Glasgow weather: Light showers to be expected on weekend

Here is your daily weather update plus a five day forecast.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 5:23 pm

On Thursday, we can expect sunny spells in most of the region with slight chances of rain. However, Milngavie and Cumbernauld can expect no rain in those areas and temperatures to sit between 13 to 14 degrees.

Moving towards the end of the week. On Friday, those clouds look to continue as we can expect dull skies. There are some slight chances of rain as well in some areas and Motherwell to expect patchy showers. Although temperatures rise slightly between 15 to 16 degrees.

As we look ahead of the weekend, a wet one by the looks of it as we can expect light showers. However, on Monday next week, those clouds look to come back.

