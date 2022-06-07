On Wednesday, we can expect showers in most of the region. However, Glasgow and Cumbernauld can expect dull and misty skies.
Temperatures still look to remain in double figures between 11 to 12 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, those showers look to continue over the region and we can expect patchy showers. Despite this, temperatures are set sit in double figures and look to rise to a high of 21 degrees in Cumbernauld and Motherwell.
As we look towards the end of the week, we can expect wet days ahead of us as lights showers look to be forecasted throughout the weekend with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.