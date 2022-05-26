On Thursday, we can expect showers in the entire region. Temperatures however, look to sit in double figures between 11 to 14 degrees celsius.
On Friday, a wet day by the looks of it as we can continue to expect those showers to continue in most of the region. However, Glasgow can hope to expect dull skies with sight chances of rain. Temperatures look to sit between 12 to 14 degrees.
As we look towards the weekend, cloudy skies to be expected for both Saturday and Sunday with thankfully no rain. On Monday, there’s sunny spells for us to look forward to, reaching a high of 21 degrees.