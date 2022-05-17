Here’s how Glasgow is commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is just around the corner.

This year people across the nation will be given two extra days off to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Traditionally, Jubilee celebrations involve street parties, tea parties and picnics. They are a chance for communities to come together.

So what events are happening in Glasgow to commemorate the event?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming celebrations.

When is the Jubilee bank holiday?

The bank holiday dates for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, giving some a four day long weekend.

What is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee is an event that will commemorate The Queen being on the throne for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

What events are happening in Glasgow?

Include Me 2 Club Queen’s Jubilee Fun Day

Include Me 2 Club are organising a community fun day at Cowan Park, and have opened it to members of the local and wider community.

They are part of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and are a registered charity that works closely with the local community.

The club is organising a family friendly fun day for all ages at their new hub in Cowan Park. There will be activities for children and adults as well as a food truck and ice cream van.

The club also states that there will be a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon making that they encourage everyone to get involved with.

Address: Darnley Road, Barrhead, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, G78 1SS, United Kingdom Website: facebook.com/includeme2club

Beacon Lighting Ceremony - Paisley Abbey

Paisley Abbey will be hosting a Beacon lighting ceremony to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event will begin with a town crier reading the proclamation at 2pm on Thursday 2 June on Paisley High Street.

The council also has an officer working with the community groups in the area and schools to get saplings and tree packs for planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy from the Woodland Trust.

Address: Paisley Abbey, Abbey Close, Paisley, Renfrewshire, PA1 1JG, United Kingdom Website: http://www.renfrewshire.gov.uk

Jubilee luncheon

The fundraising team at Bellshill: Central Parish Church of Scotland have organised a luncheon for Saturday 28 May 2022. The luncheon will take place from 12pm until 2pm.

Tickets will be £10 and limited due to capacity, and available for sale on 15th and 22nd May.

Food available will include cold buffet lunch meats, sandwiches, quiche, chicken consisting of cold goujons, sausage rolls and a variety of salads.

There will also be desserts including Royal Trifle, Union Jack Cake , Victoria Sponge and coronation cupcakes.

Those attending are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best.

Address: Bellshill: Central Parish Church of Scotland, 346 Main Street, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, ML4 1BA, United Kingdom Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/524226329144001

Jubilee Concert

Bellshill Central Parish Church of Scotland’s organist, Alan Matthew has organised a short concert to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The music will include popular upbeat items from many royal occasions, including All People that on earth do dwell and the National Anthem with Royal Fanfare.

The concert is set to take place on Saturday 4 June.