Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 16°c according to Met Office

Dull skies and rain are to be expected during the week with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits, reaching a high of 16°c

On Tuesday we can expect dull, cloudy skies across the region, slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to sit in double figures between 12 to 13 degrees.

Moving on the middle of the week, on Wednesday, light showers can be expected in most of the region. Cloudy skies can be expected in Cumbernauld and Motherwell, with temperatured reaching to a high of 16 degrees in those areas, with others at 15 degrees celsius.