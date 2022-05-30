Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 16°c according to Met Office

On Tuesday we can expect dull, cloudy skies across the region, slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to sit in double figures between 12 to 13 degrees.
Moving on the middle of the week, on Wednesday, light showers can be expected in most of the region. Cloudy skies can be expected in Cumbernauld and Motherwell, with temperatured reaching to a high of 16 degrees in those areas, with others at 15 degrees celsius.
5 day forecast: some cloudy skies are to be expected on Thursday and Saturday. Friday looks like it’ll be showery. Although thankfully, we can still expect the temperature to remain in double digits.