Glasgow weather: Temperatures to reach to a high of 19°c on Sunday

On Thursday, a wet day by the looks of it as the entire region can expect showers. Milngavie looks to be hitting 9 degrees, however, other areas can expect to reach double digits, between 10 to 12 degrees celsius.

Moving towards the end of our week on Friday, we can expect cloudy, dull skies in some areas, although Milngavie, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect a wet day as the rain looks to continue over in those parts.

Temperatures still look to sit in double figures reaching to a high of 13 degrees.

As we look towards the weekend, the rain continues on Saturday, but thankfully we can expect warm sunshine on Sunday with temperatures reaching to a high of 19 degrees. Looking into next week on Monday, that sunshine can be expected to continue.