Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double digits until Sunday

Here is your daily weather update plus a five day forecast.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, we can expect cloudy skies in most of the region with no chance of rain in sight. However, Cumbernauld can expect sunny spells in the area with the temperature to sit between 12 to 14 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Thursday, the cloudy dull skies look to continue but no rain is to be expected. Temperatures still sit in double figures and look to rise slightly to 15 degrees in the region.