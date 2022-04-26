Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double digits until Sunday

On Wednesday, we can expect cloudy skies in most of the region with no chance of rain in sight. However, Cumbernauld can expect sunny spells in the area with the temperature to sit between 12 to 14 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, the cloudy dull skies look to continue but no rain is to be expected. Temperatures still sit in double figures and look to rise slightly to 15 degrees in the region.
As we look towards the end of the week on Friday, we can expect patchy showers which looks to continue on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we can look out for those cloudy skies again.