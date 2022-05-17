Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double digits until the weekend

On Wednesday we can expect patchy showers in the region, however, temperature can be expected to sit in double figures between 15 to 17 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday and we can thankfully look forward to sunny spells across the region, with slight chances of rain in the areas, although nothing too bad. Temperatures still looking to remain in double figures between 15 to 17 degrees.
As we look towards the end of the week, showers can be expected on Friday, which looks to move into the weekend on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we can look to expect cloudy skies with temperatures expected to remain in double digits.